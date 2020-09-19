Daniel F. McNally, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN , Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Francis McNally, 65, passed away September 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born on July 28, 1955 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of Thomas Martin McNally and Joan Weber McNally.

Dan attended Penn Hills High School and finished his senior year in 1973 at Boardman High School. While in high school he achieved the highest award in scouting, the Eagle rank.

Dan attended Youngstown State University, graduating in 1977 with a degree in civil engineering. While at YSU, he was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineering and participated in the annual concrete canoe races.

Dan was a licensed professional engineer and worked at Aptiv (formerly Delphi) for 35 years. He traveled internationally during his career for the company.

Dan was a devoted father to his daughters, Natalie and Kristin. He enjoyed coaching his daughters’ youth softball and basketball teams and watching their participation in sports. He was always there for his daughters. Dan was an avid runner for many years and participated in recreational sports with friends. He loved his many travels and family vacations to Hilton Head Island. He enjoyed working outside tending to his yard and flowers. He also enjoyed relaxing every day with a good book to read.

Dan is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jennifer McNally (née Purucker). They were married on a gorgeous autumn day on November 17, 1979. He is also survived by his daughters, Natalie (Derek) Linderman and Kristin McNally; his father, Thomas Martin McNally; sisters, Patty (Eugene) Nist, Susie McNally, Mimi (Jerry) McGinty, Jeannie (Dave) Teichman; brothers Thomas (Sharr) McNally, Jr. and Neal (Melissa) McNally; brother-in-law, Al Dulovich and many nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Joan McNally; sister, Kathleen Dulovich; nephew, Brian Ivany.

The family has entrusted Dan’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Christine Church. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation, P.O. Box 34, Canfield, Ohio 44406 or electronic giving at mmefoundationjoy.org, which benefits research for pediatric brain cancer.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home or at the church after seeing the family. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

