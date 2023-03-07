YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Casimir Joseph Figas was born January 1, 1948. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at age 75, his sister, Donna, held his hand as his spirit was reunited with Jesus.

Casimir was born in Germany to Benedykt and Maria, who preceded him in death.

Casimir attended North High School, where he graduated in 1965. As a junior, he played the part of “Cliff Harrison” in the play “Tiger on His Toes”, presented in the North High School auditorium on April 10, 1964. On December 12, 1968, Casimir received his naturalization papers. Casimir continued his education at Youngstown State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Engineering in August 1979.

As a young boy, Casimir was raised on a farm on Coitsville-Hubbard Road. At times he picked tomatoes with his sisters for a local farm for $.50 a day to benefit the family.

For fun, he explored the fields and wooded areas near his home with the family dog, “Ticky”. Cas helped his sisters strap quart jars to their belts when they would go blackberry picking on hot summer mornings. His mother then made pies and wine with them. After an afternoon of volleyball with family and friends, Cas “Kaziu” spent warm evenings around a campfire in the backyard. Brother and sisters roasted hot dogs on sticks he cut from the woods. Winter days brought afternoons of sliding on snow with cardboard sleds. At Christmas time, “Kaziu” and his sisters sang carols around a fresh cut Christmas tree.

Krakusy, the Free Polish Hall in Youngstown, was a place for the whole Figas family to dance and celebrate Polish Traditions. In the absence of his father, Casimir walked three of his sisters down the wedding aisle.

Casimir settled into a quiet life in Youngstown, where he loved gardening and shared his bounty.

Casimir is survived by his six sisters, Harriet, Christine, Theresa, Donna, Sabina and Barbara and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 at St. Christine, immediately followed by a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. John Jerek.

The family has entrusted Casimir’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Casimir Joseph Figas, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.