YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline J. Lederman, 70, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown surrounded by her family.

Caroline was born on July 5, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Tyma Paskevitch.

Caroline had a passion for cooking and was magnificent at it. Over the years she worked at several places sharing her talent and showed her family love by making delicious food for them. She had a great sense of humor and lovingly told you exactly what was on her mind, whether you wanted to hear it or not. She loved animals and volunteered at Angels for Animals after she retired and rescued several cats over the years. The world will be a bit dimmer now that she is gone and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

Caroline leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of almost 33 years, Eugene Lederman, whom she married July 15, 1989, her siblings, Louis (Annette) Paskevitch Eugene (Mary Beth) Paskevitch and Mary Ann (Bob Huey) Rosa, as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kattie Lynn Lederman and siblings, Joseph, Michael and Emily Paskevitch.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m., celebrated by Fr. Joseph Rudjak. She will be laid to rest with her daughter at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kelly with Comfort Keepers for her compassionate care of Caroline in her time of need.

