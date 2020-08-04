Carl W. Gillner, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl W. Gillner, 82, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020 in his home.

He was born December 8, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of the late Carl and Caroline Rosine Gillner.

Carl worked as a manager of the men’s suit department for Strouss Department Store and then later in life co-owned Hubbard Rod & Gun with his best friend, Paul Fecko.

He was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Patrick Church.

He was a member of the Saxon Club and enjoying going to the Maennerchor Club. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially during the holidays.

Carl leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sister, Delores Bobovnyk of Tallmadge; his nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Ferguson, whom he thought of as his son, Laurie (Tony) Mordocco and Linda, Debbi and Diane; his sister-in-law, Grace, as well as many extended family members. He also leaves behind his faithful canine companion, Precious.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Sunny Gillner and Alma Bobovnyk and his nephews, James and Michael Bobovnyk.

An hour of calling will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Patrick Church, celebrated by Fr. Michael Swierz.

Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery.

The family has entrusted Carl’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

