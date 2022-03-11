YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Zetts, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022 surrounded by her family at home.

Betty was born on September 24, 1925 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Jesse Boughner and Polly Brown.

She had a passion for caretaking, having worked as a practical nurse for Northside Hospital, retiring in 1986 after 16 years and also worked as a private caretaker.

Betty was a skilled seamstress, enjoyed crafting and was an amazing baker, especially her cookies. She loved being able to make all the cookies for a single wedding. She liked fishing with her son-in-law and lovingly took care of her great-grandchild, Julianna “Sweetie Pie” for many years.

Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Linda (Bob) Fossesco of Boardman and Darlene (Gene) Yavorcik of Boardman; ten grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John S. Zetts, whom she married November 4, 1967 and who passed away on March 11, 2013; her daughters, Patricia Latisi and Joyce Garvey and her siblings, William Boughner, Virginia Evanson, Ruth Halen, Mary McCutchen, Martha Lepsik and Agnes McCormick.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, followed immediately by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Chaplain Ralph Barney.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at Lake Park Cemetery.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff and doctors of Southern Care Hospice for their compassionate care of Betty in her time of need.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Zetts, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 13 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.