NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara E. Kopac, age 95, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 in North Lima, Ohio.

Barbara was born in Portage, Pennsylvania in November 1926, a daughter of the late John and Mary Chismar.

She married Alexander Kopac and together they shared 31 years of marriage.

Barbara was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church, where she was active in the Church Ladies Guild, Altar & Rosary Society, Infant Jesus of Prague Guild and worked within the Widowed Person Services. More recently, she was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman.

Barbara leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Lynne Kopac of Poughkeepsie, New York; her son, Alexander Kopac of The Villages, Florida; her grandson and his wife, Matthew and Andra Kopac; her grandson and his wife, Mark and Karen Kopac; her granddaughter and her husband, Lindsay and Michael Rivera, as well as her stepgreat-grandchild, Madalann Rivera.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander; four sisters, Margaret Deley, Elizabeth Golden, Mary Balint and Sophie Levetsky and four brothers, Stephen, Frank, John and an infant brother, Andrew.

The family has entrusted the care of Barbara to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

There are no calling hours.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the Kopac family condolences.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Hospice of the Valley — Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara E. Kopac, please visit our floral store.