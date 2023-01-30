CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann “Barb” Johnson, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Hospice House.

Barb was born March 11, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert and Mae (Moorhead) Johnson of Struthers.

She was a 1964 graduate of Struthers High School, where she was a member of the Fidelis Service Club.

She worked at Penner Furniture in Youngstown and then at Mahoning National Bank for 25 years, until she retired on medical disability.

Barb was a member of Evangel Baptist Church in Boardman and a past member of the VASA Club.

Barb battled MS for over 50 years yet fought courageously to remain active despite her diagnosis. She loved watching sports and was an avid Indians, Browns, Ohio State and YSU fan. She also attended many activities involving her nieces and nephews, from Little League, dance recitals, thorough their college sports. Barb loved to travel as much as she could and was very competitive. She loved playing card games and other games with her family and friends.

She spent the last four years of her life at Wickshire Assisted Living in Poland, where she made many friends and great memories.

She will be dearly missed by her sister, Ruth Hughes; brothers, Roy (Sue) Johnson and Dr. Bob (Jan) Johnson of Canfield; sister-in-law, Dee Johnson and 12 nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Roberta Luptak and William Johnson; best friend, Sally Wrobel; along with brothers-in-law, Roger Hughes and Sam Luptak, Sr.

An hour of calling will be held from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Evangel Baptist Church, followed immediately by a memorial celebration of her life at 5:00 p.m., celebrated by Pastor Randy Brunko.

She will be laid to rest with her parents in Lake Park Cemetery.

The family wants to thank Dr. Joseph Zeno for his many years of medical care and the doctors, nurses and staff at Hospice House for their compassion care of Barb in her time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to either the Memorial Fund at Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Blvd., Boardman, OH 44512 or to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514 in her memory.

The family has entrusted the care of Barb to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 31 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.