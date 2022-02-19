BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Marie Tokarsky, 91 entered into eternal life on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Anne was born on August 25, 1930 in Whitney, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Franko Schlosser.

The family moved to Youngstown in 1933 and settled in the “Lansingville” area of town, where she attended St. Matthias Catholic grade school and Woodrow Wilson High School, graduating in 1948.

Anne was of Slovak heritage and fate would have it that she met John Tokarsky at Krakusy Hall, known for its Slavic dance socials. They were married at Holy Trinity Ukranian Catholic Church Byzantine Rite on May 5, 1951.

After raising their three daughters, Anne became employed and worked in the trust department at Union National Bank for a brief time. She also was employed by the City of Youngstown for 19 years.

In retirement, Anne volunteered in various ways, particularly helping with the Holy Trinity Church pirohy and kolachi projects. She was a rosary maker for St. Mary Byzantine Church. Anne found joy in the simplicity of life and her friendly, welcoming nature was a gift to all.

She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Karen (Mark) Curtis, Nancy Sturgeon and Joan Krancevich (Mark Keshock); six grandchildren, Christine (Christopher) Pelic, Beth (Aaron) Navas, Megan Sturgeon, Brian Sturgeon, Colleen (Brett) Cooper and Katie Krancevich (Pete Stamos); six great-grandchildren, Justin, Jennie and Jacob Pelic, Abigail, Sofia and Gabriela Navas and her brother and sister-in-law, John (Barb) Schlosser.

Other than her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John who passed away December 27, 2020 and her brother, Martin and sisters, Margaret Mady, Mary Richnafsky, Elizabeth Zajac and Cecelia Schlosser.

Anne led a life filled with great faith in God. Her devotions and prayers each day were such an integral part of her life. She was a shining example for all of us. Her lasting gift that will live on forever is the deep love she had for each and every member of her family and for the gift of her life—we have been truly blessed!

An hour of calling will be held from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at Calvary Cemetery.

Anne’s family is most appreciative of the wonderful care she received from the staff at both the Inn at Ironwood and Briarfield Place. A sincere thank you is extended to Ed and Diane Reese and to Dr. Cynthia Kravec for her kindness, compassion and quality health care.

For those who would like to honor Anne’s memory, donations can be made to the Dorothy Day House, 620 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502 or to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 317 Via Mount Carmel Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anne Marie Tokarsky, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.