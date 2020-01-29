Anna Varso, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Varso, 100, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Anna was born December 28, 1919 in Cleveland, a daughter of Charles and Mary Hlinka.

Anna worked for Higby’s Department Store in downtown Youngstown.

She enjoyed bowling in bowling leagues with her friends.

She was a member of St. Matthias Church.

Anna leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, John and JoAnn Marie Varso of Westlake; her grandchildren, Ty (Lauren) Cook and Larry (Theresa) Cook and her great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Kyle, Jocelyn, Jacob, Emily and Kaitlynn.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John M. Varso, who passed away on February 21, 1989 and her siblings, Helen Rabak and John Hlinka.

An hour of calling with be held from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church with Father John Jerek celebrating.

The family has entrusted Anna’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

