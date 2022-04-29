YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services were held at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church in Youngstown honoring the life of Anna T. Hruska, who passed into eternal life Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Anna was born in Youngstown on November 26, 1924, to Joseph and Anna (Kubalec) Duncko.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and worked at GF during WWII manufacturing materials for military aircraft.

Anna married her loving husband Steve J. Hruska on February 8, 1947.

Among various work experiences, Anna retired from Modern Home Service as a seamstress.

She was an avid bowler and a member and auditor for Slovak Catholic Sokols, Group 17. She was also the local Financial Secretary of the first Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, Branch 161. She was a lifetime member of St. Matthias Church, a member of the Ladies’ Guild, the Quilters’ Club and was active in the Senior Citizens group. Together, Anna and Steve celebrated their Slovak heritage with prayers, songs, and traditional foods that they passed onto their children. Her family came first, but Ann also donated much of her time and energy to working on various projects for the church and school.

Anna was a loving mother and grandmother. Over the years she and Steve enjoyed gardening and canning produce for the family. She loved playing cards with friends. Anna gifted her children and grandchildren with her beautiful, crocheted afghans. The legacy that Steve and Anna left their children was to always remember that each of us is a gift from God to enjoy, cherish and support always.

Anna leaves her children, Nancy (James) Hildebrand of Boardman, Rosemary (John) Goodwin of Youngstown and Linda (Gary) Frank of Poland; her son-in-law, Richard Testa and her daughter-in-law, Cathy Hruska. She also leaves grandchildren, Angela Button of Monroe, Michigan, Eric (Kim) Hildebrand of Beavercreek, Ohio, Mark Hildebrand and James (Amanda) Hildebrand of Boardman, Robert Gordon of Youngstown, Michael (Missy) Gordon of Poland, Steve (Megan) Hruska of Greensboro, North Carolina Annie (Curtis) Lloyd of Darlington, Pennsylvania and Rachel Aiken of Poland and 14 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Millie Kust of Campbell and many nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Steve, who passed away October 11, 2004; her daughter, Joanne Testa; her son, Stephen A. Hruska and her brothers, Joseph Duncko and Steve Duncko.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the church in her honor. They also wanted to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Assumption Village for their compassionate care of Anna in her time of need.

