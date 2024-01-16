POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann M. Topolovcak, 95, passed away Monday, January 15, 2024 at Shepherd of the Valley In Poland.

Ann was born February 12, 1928, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of John and Anna Marie (Balbercak) Topolovcak. She was a lifelong resident of the Lansingville area of Youngstown.

Ann worked in in Auditor’s Office for the City of Youngstown.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church in Youngstown.

Ann enjoyed dancing and in her younger years, she enjoyed helping in a hair salon and working in a dress shop on Hillman Way in Youngstown. She enjoyed puzzles and word searches.

Ann will be deeply missed by her nephew, Don (Janet) Lukas of Canfield and many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, John Topolovcak, Jr. and William Topolovcak and her sister, Helen Alusik.

The family has entrusted Ann’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home in Boardman and will receive family and friends on Thursday, January 18 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral Home, 5925 Market Street, Boardman. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Deacon John Bartos.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ann M. Topolovcak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.