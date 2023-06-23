STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Julia Kukura, 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers.

Ann, a daughter of the late John and Veronica (Shirilla) Vrabel, was born June 9, 1930, in New Middletown.

When she was young, the family moved to Campbell, where she attended McCartney grade school and was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School’s class of January 1948.

After graduation, Ann was employed by Strouss’ Department in Youngstown in downtown Youngstown.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Christ Our Savior Roman Catholic Church.

Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory, children, Deborah (Robert) Nestor, Richard (Diane) Kukura, Sr. and Pamela Kukura, all of Struthers; her grandchildren, Dr. Richard (Ally) Kukura, Jr., Matthew (Andrea) Kukura, Kristen (John) Seaver and Chad (Paige) Nestor; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Avery, and Lucas Kukura, Audrina and Ava Kukura and Camdyn Nestor, along with nephew John (Colleen) Kukura, Sr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen A. Kukura, Sr., whom she married October 10, 1953; son, Dr. Stephen Stephen J. Kukura, Jr.; sister, Mary Jean Vrabel; brother-in-law, Frank Kukura, Jr.; sister-in-law Martha Kukura and nephew, Frank Kukura III.

Friends and family may visit on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Nicholas Christ Our Savior Church, 764 5th Street, Struthers. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by the Very Rev. Philip Rogers.

Ann’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, aides and entire staff for the wonderful care she received at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers, where she had resided for the past year.

The family has entrusted the care of Ann to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, 5925 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

