Alberta A. Constance, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta Constance, 77, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

She was born February 7, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stanley A. and Eva A. Dilly Cooksey.

She enjoyed camping, knitting and reading.

Alberta leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, Gerald Constance, whom she married August 13, 1961; her sons, Gerald J. Constance, Jr. of Indiana and David Constance at home; her granddaughter, Shanna (Clayton) Genrty and a great-grandson, Clay.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley E. Cooksey.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Father Gerald DeLucia. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Visit www.waskofamily.com to send condolences to the family.

