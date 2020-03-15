Albert Richard Ozog, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Richard Ozog, 73, of Poland, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 after a long illness.

He was born October 5, 1946 in Tarentum, Pennsylvania, the son of Chester and Ada (Zimmerman) Ozog.

Al was raised on a Christmas tree farm in Apollo, Pennsylvania and moved to Butler, Pennsylvania in 1972. He lived in Butler until 2007, when he moved to Poland, Ohio.

Prior to his retirement, he worked as an engineer at WTAE-TV (channel 4) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and often told stories about his many experiences there and TV personalities he met, including Mr. Rogers and The Three Stooges. Al loved spending time with his family, especially all the grandchildren.

Al loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a member of Healing Waters Church in Youngstown, Ohio, where he served as a board member.

Al is survived by his loving wife, Doris (Murray); two children, Diane Ozog of Loretto, Pennsylvania and Albert R. Ozog II (Ricky); four step-children, David McNally of Poland, Ohio, Tiffany Brockegtt of Poland, Ohio, Kristy (Gene) McCoy of Austintown, Ohio and Holly (George) McCoy of Salem, Ohio and 14 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his late wife, Deborah (Cain) Ozog; a brother, John Ozog; his sister, Bonnie L. Thompson.

The family has entrusted Al’s care to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., followed immediately by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Al will be buried in Twin Valley Memorial Park in Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Healing Waters Church, 1224 N Belle Vista Ave Youngstown, OH 44509, in his memory.

