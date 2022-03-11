CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes Janosko, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Inn at Christine Valley.



Agnes was born on July 23, 1929 in Campbell, Ohio a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Havrilla Vrable.



She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School.

She worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Elizabeth Hospital in her earlier years. She then worked as a clerk for Revco and RiteAid Drug Stores.

Agnes loved playing the organ and music in general. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She could be found playing dress up with them or having tea parties.



Agnes leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, William Janosko, whom she married May 7, 2000; her children, Robert (Karen) Grubb of North Jackson, Richard (Martha) Grubb of Sylvania, Ohio and Dr. Ronald Grubb of Bradenton, Florida; her grandchildren, Tiffany (Troy) Adair, Richard Grubb, Ashley (Josh) Wilson, Justin (Lauren) Grubb, Mackenzie Grubb, Jennifer (Steve) Bradley, Erik (Mary Katherine) Meeker and Julia Meeker; her great-grandchildren, Hunter, Hayden, Adalynn, Campbell, Collins, Madison, Levi and Maise, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Other than her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Shusman; a daughter-in-law, Denice Grubb; her siblings, Paul Vrabel, Steve, George, Tom, Joe, Al and Ed Vrable, Mary Yablonki, Helen Saxon and an infant sister, Veronica Vrable.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. John Jerek.

She will be buried at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3695 Boardman Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406 in her honor.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff of the Inn at Christine Valley for their compassionate care of Agnes.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

