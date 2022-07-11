YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agatha H Fabiny, 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022 in Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, Spartanburg, South Carolina.

She was born February 26, 1925 to the late Michael and Julia Hamrock.

She married Frank J. Fabiny on October 4, 1952.

Agatha was a registered nurse, a graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. Before retirement, she enjoyed private duty nursing and was a supervisor at Little Forest Medical Center and Colonial Manor Nursing Home.

She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish/St. Matthias Church in Youngstown, Ohio and belonged to St. Paul the Apostle Church in Spartanburg. At St. Matthias she had been active in the Sacred Heart and Rosary Society, Jesus of Prague Guild, Our Lady of Sorrows Seniors and as a Eucharistic minister.

A proud Slovak, she was a member and past VP of the Slovak Catholic Federation and Financial Secretary of St. Elizabeth Society, Branch 161, FCSLA for 25 years. She had been a Camp Fire Group Leader, past officer of the Youngstown Kent State Mothers Club and volunteer at the St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen.

Agatha enjoyed keeping Slovak traditions at Easter and Christmas, playing card games, baking, gardening, making preserves and crocheting. She was a prayerful, generous woman. Visitors were greeted with a hug and a long conversation, and never left empty handed. She continued to play card games and Scrabble until her last days at home. She never met a stranger.

She is survived by sons, Raymond of Akron, Ohio and Thomas (Lisbeth) of Flowery Branch, Georgia; daughters, Marian (John) McCreery of Doylestown, Ohio and Barbara (Drew) Monitto of Roebuck, South Carolina (with whom she made her home) and son-in-law, Fred DeLuca of Youngstown. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and special Goddaughter, Karen Gavalier of Naples, Florida.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank; sister, Ludmilla; brother, Michael Hamrock; daughter, Virginia DeLuca and grandson, Jared Fabiny.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home in Youngstown.

An hour of calling will also be held 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. Saturday, July 16 at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Father John Jerek celebrating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or the Spartanburg Regional Foundation: https://www.regionalfoundation.com./ways-give/hospice.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Agatha H. Fabiny, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.