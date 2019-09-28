Stella Gurnak, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held for Stella Gurnak, 92, who passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Stella was born on August 9, 1927 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Steven and Catherine Mazur Pacula. She married her husband, Peter Gurnak August 20, 1949.

Stella worked as a retail manager for Shoe Corp. of America. She was a dedicated and active member of St. Luke Parish, where she poured her heart and soul into the various festivals and dinners to support her parish family. She was a founding member of ACTION and was a selfless woman to those whom she loved.

She enjoyed classic rock music, especially Journey and having fun going to casinos with her son. She also liked to crochet, making beautiful keepsakes for her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, David Gurnak, with whom she made her home in Youngstown, Robert Gurnak of Cleveland and Karen Janosik of Youngstown; her grandchildren, Christina (Dr. Phillip) Klenotic, Greogry (Melissa) Gurnak, Jr., Andrew Janosik and Michael Janosik and her great-grandchildren, Gregory III, Aly, Dylan, Sienna and Emilia.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter Gurnak; her son, Gregory P. Gurnak; one brother and two sisters.

The Gurnak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.