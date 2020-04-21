Kristen Eisermann, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kristen Eisermann, 46, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

She was born March 4, 1974, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Kathleen and Kenneth Eisermann.

Kristen graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1992.

She courageously battled mental illness her entire adult life and dialysis for six years.

Growing up she worked for her dad and grandpa at Warren Home Remodelers as a secretary. She also was a junior tap, jazz and baton dance instructor at various dance studios. Additionally, Kristen volunteered more than 1800 hours at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and was a NAMI officer.

Kristen enjoyed dancing, singing, shopping, dining out, being with family and talking with friends. She had a smile that could light up the room. Being a thoughtful and giving friend, Kristen cared deeply for those around her.

She is survived by her grandma, Madeline Matyas of Pompano Beach, Florida; mother, Kathy Eisermann and brother, Kurtis Eisermann of Warren; sister, Kelly Hartley (Chris) and nephews, Kenneth and Frederick of Atlanta. Kristen had many friends, including best friends, Lana VanAuker and Roberta Cykon.

Her very best friend though was her mom. They did everything together including shopping, dining at different restaurants, enjoying the lake and watching shows together including the Young and the Restless, the Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune and HGTV.

Kristen was preceded in death by her father, Ken Eisermann; grandparents, Elmer and Jeanette Eisermann and grandpa, Andrew Matyas.

Her family would like to thank the staff at the Warren Dialysis Center, especially Chris, Melissa and Billy. They were her guardian angels through her six years of dialysis. Additionally, they would like to thank doctors, nurses and aides who took care of her over the years.

She will be remembered at a private memorial. Due to the unusual circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be planned later in the year when it is safe for us all to gather.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the National Kidney Foundation or to the charity of their choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.