Korey Forest Jennings, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Korey F. Jennings, will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Centered Church in Youngstown.
Mr. Jennings departed this life on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Korey was born May 7,1981, son of Kathryn Jennings and Jeffrey Harris.
He was a graduate of Wilson High School and New Castle School of Trades, where he obtained a degree in the electrical field.
Korey was a member of We Walk By Faith Bible Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Kathryn Jennings of Youngstown; his father, Jeffrey Harris of Houston, Texas; his children, Kyrah Jennings, Damer North, Devin Ross (Sy Arvin) and Korri Jennings ( Angie Hopkins ) all of Youngstown; his brother, Nalemn (Jeff ) Hasley; his Godmother, Gloria Jenkins; his Godsisters, Marcella Martin, Lensey Hicks; his Godbrothers, Perry Martin, Aubrey Toney; a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Otis and Ethel Jennings, Doris Watkins; his uncles, Otis Whitmore, Bradford Jennings, Steve Watkins; his cousin, Claretta Jackson.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Christ Centered Church.
Our family would like to send our prayers and love to the families of Jamal Burley and Adrien Brown.
Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.