Kirk Franklin Cusick, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kirk Franklin Cusick, 62, of Greenville, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully Thursday, December 10, 2020 following a brief illness in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Kirk was born June 30, 1958 to Sophie (Raiti) and William A. Cusick in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He was a Reynolds High School graduate who owned and operated the Fisherman’s Cove Bar and Grill in Orangeville, Ohio. Kirk also owned and operated Cusick & Son Construction which started in 1976.



He was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Kirk enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time in Nags Head, North Carolina. He was an avid truck puller in his truck “Running in the Red”. From Fisherman’s Cove he would bake homemade pizza that was loved by all. Well known to all as kind and caring person who loved animals. He would hold fundraisers for anyone in need.



He is survived by his children, Tiffany M. (Shad) Cusick-Bristol, Jennifer (Dillon) Sarcinella and Tyler Cusick. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Brooke Detwiler, Hayley Bristol, Hayley McDowell and Nathen McDowell and brother, William C. (Cathy) Cusick.



Per his wish, no services will be held at this time.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.