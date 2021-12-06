William R. Thompson, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Thompson, Jr., 76 of Boardman, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Greenbriar in Boardman.



Bill was born on March 24, 1945, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, son of the late William and Jean (Kosin) Thompson.

Bill worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company and Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel. Later he worked at St. John the Baptist Church in Campbell.

Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He received a National Defense service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and a Rifle Expert Qualification Badge.

He was a member at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church.

He enjoyed puzzles, gardening and history.



He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Tarajack) Thompson; two daughters, Renee (Mark)Thompson and Michele (Michael) French; a sister, Barbara (George) Barnett; three grandchildren, Jana, Christian and Jacob French and his brother-in-law, Bob McGhee.



In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn McGhee.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Boardman.

Burial will take place in St. John Cemetery.



Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

