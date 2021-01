BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William M. Petko, 64, passed away Sunday, January 10.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 15, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrow Parish, St. Matthias Church, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown, OH 44502, where a Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

