William J. Koren, Sr., New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Koren, Sr., 78, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

William was born on May 1, 1941, in Poland Mines, Pennsylvania, son of the late Stephen and Bertha (Podolinski) Koren.

William is a graduate of Struthers High School and received his undergraduate degree from Youngstown State University and went on to receive his master’s degree from Westminster College.

William was an 8th-grade teacher for the Youngstown City School District.

He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown where he donated his time as a ” pyrohy dough maker “.

William enjoyed the outdoors and traveling.

He was a member of the Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity.

William is survived by his wife, Evlyn, whom he married on April 30, 1966; 11 grandchildren, Ashley, Caitlin, Holly, Isabella, Benjamin, Ainsley, Grayson, Kayley, Mia, Lucille and Farrah; one brother, Dr. John P. Koren; four sisters, Mary Jane Penman, Judy Davis, Joann Evan and Susan Garchar; his son, William J.(Julie) Koren, Jr. and three daughters, Kimothy (Michael) Kane, Carolyn (Bryon) Alvarico and Tamara (Efren) Unabia.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen and Robert Koren.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, in New Middletown. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. for church.

Burial will take place in the St. John Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to those that helped with William’s care.

