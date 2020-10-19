Walter Perez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter fought his last fight but fought to the very end. After many years of illness, he was just too tired to finish the bout and went home in Jesus’ arms on October 17, 2020.

Walter was born August 14, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of Juan and Eulalia Perez.

Walter worked at Youngstown Curveform for over 40 years.



Walter was an avid Steelers fan. He had a passion for boxing and fought Golden Gloves for years. After he finished Golden Gloves, he started training young men at a couple of boxing centers. He was honored at the Ebony Lifeline Sports Museum banquet in October 2017 and was an inductee in their HOF.



Walter loved helping people and being there for them and loved helping Sta. Rosa de Lima Church when they had their festivals. When he used to be physically able, he was the go-to guy.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Maryann, who was there with him through it all. His children, Walter (Dawn) Perez, Kayla Perez; his stepdaughters, Patty Ratliff, Danielle (William) Bland; his grandchildren, Cameron, Devon, Faith and Hope; three brothers, Jovino Velazquez (Gladys) of Florida, John Hernandez of Lowellville, William Perez of Struthers; four sisters, Isabel Aviles of Florida, Carmen Godoy (Dennis) of Campbell, Aida Aparicio (Guillermo) of Florida and Iris Hernandez of Cleveland, quite a few nieces and nephews; and an extended family who loved him very much.



Walter was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jimmy.



Walter will be dearly missed. He is now in God’s keeping, but forever in our hearts.



There are no calling hours or services at this time.



Arrangements are being handled by the Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Walter Perez, please visit our floral store.

