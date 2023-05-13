YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicky Mattie Bartholomew, 60, of Youngstown, also known as Star, passed away on Tuesday April 25, 2023 due to cancer.

Vicky was born on May 23, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio daughter of Martin Mattie and Norma Jean (Johnston) Valentine.

Vicky was a self-employed vendor at various flea markets for over 26 years.

She loved and adored her fur babies very much, planting and doing yard work and collecting antiques.

Vicky is survived by her siblings, Susan (Dave) Johnston Williams, Robert (Meg) Mattie, Mark Valentine and Shane Liller; nieces, Shawna (Anthony) Butler, Shana Biller, Nicole Brooks and Amanda Mattie; nephews, BJ (Danielle) Mattie, Bryan Brooks and Brandon Brooks and ten great-nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her parents and her loving sister, Tonya Brooks.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home in Struthers.

