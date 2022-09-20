SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicki Lynn (Slagle) Keene, 64, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Mercy Health in Youngstown.

She was born August 6, 1958, in Salem to Richard and Mary Leona (Bell) Slagle.

Vicki was a graduate of South Range High School in 1976.

After school, she worked in different locations in accounts payable and receivable until 1996, when she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

Vicki is known for her kind heart, determination and willingness to help others. She was an avid fan of her alma mater, South Range High School football and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football. She enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her friends and family and being an amazing mother and grandmother. The support and relationships that she built with others will be remembered.

She is survived by her sisters, Linda (Daniel) Evanoff, Brenda Meade and Carrie (George) Toy; her son, Scott (Ashley) Keene; daughter, Staci (Zachary) May; her grandchildren, Devon, Elijah and Ashton; many nieces and nephews and her amazing “posse” of friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Leona (Bell) Slagle; her father, Richard Slagle; her good friend, Karen Smith, along with other family and friends that were lost too soon.

One of her favorite sayings was “after every storm there is a rainbow” and even in the hardest times she was always able to find the rainbow in it and continues to provide rainbows in the lives of those she loved.

Friends and loved ones may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2:15 p.m. at Greenford Lutheran Church on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Burial will be in Greenford Lutheran Cemetery.

Donations can be made in her honor to the Salem Banquet Center, 340 E State Street, Salem, OH 44460, or the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4300 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. of Struthers.