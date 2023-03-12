NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valarie S. Werstler, 71, of Newton Falls, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Valarie was born on November 2, 1951, in Ravenna, Ohio, daughter of the late Ronald and Cleo (Farmer) Skinner.

She was raised in Mogadore, Ohio and graduated from Field High School. She went to Boheckers Business College.

She resided in Ravenna, Ohio. Valarie moved to Warren, Ohio and later moved to Newton Falls, Ohio. Valarie enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Valarie is survived by her two daughters, Lottie K. Werstler and Wendy F. Moore; three grandchildren, Stephanie Jefferys, Jason Moore and Justin Moore; four great-grandchildren, Kaystin, Kelssi, Phoenix and Little Tarvis; her sister, Alma (Bob) Wilkerson and her brother, Robert (Donny) Skinner, along with many nieces and nephews and Tammy Jo Ruttig, who she thought of as her daughter.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers, Ohio.

Entombment will take place in the Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences can be given at kirilafh.com.