BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina M. Parrilla, 64 of Boardman, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.



Tina was born on July 22, 1958, in Youngstown,Ohio, daughter of the late Ronald and Gloria (Frazzini) Summerville.

Tina was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She worked for ODOT as an inspector and retired after 28 years of service. Mrs Parrilla was also a certified pyrotechnician.

She enjoyed sport fishing, gambling, traveling with her husband, crocheting, cooking, baking and was an AVID gamer. She even contributed to the recipes of Youngstown cookbook and competed in contests held at the Youngstown Historical Center but, of all her hobbies, she most enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and grandkids at Holiday Camplands where she was a long time member.



Tina is survived by her husband and partner of 24 years, John Parrilla, whom she married on November 2, 2013; her children, Kara Magallon(PJ), Robert (Sonya) Magallon, Stephanie Magallon(Manoli) and Ciana Parrilla(Joe); her siblings, Ronald (Jen) Summerville, Gary (Jennifer) Summerville, Michelle Snyder, Paula Summerville and CJ, Summerville and her grandchildren, who were the love of her life, AJ, Santino, Donovan, Isabel, Nathan, Gavin, Robert, Abigail, Lono, Luca, Emery and Aaro.



In addition to her parents, Tina was reunited in love and death by her son, Raul A. Magallon.



Family and friends can gather on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Struthers, followed by a Memorial of Life Celebration at 4:00 p.m.



Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

