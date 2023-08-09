CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Joi (Grimm) Polas, 65, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Tina was born on March 20, 1958, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Gary and Constance (Lloyd) Grimm.

Tina worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse, (LPN) for Legacy.

Tina loved being a nurse. She loved taking care of people and always did everything she could for children.

She enjoyed art and liked to draw and paint growing up. Tina loved collecting things in nature during her walks in the woods and especially loved being in Mill Creek Park. Often finding comfort in nature, she always made sure to take a moment to appreciate a beautiful sunset or moon rise. She loved flowers and enjoyed taking care of her house plants. Tina most enjoyed live music and attending concerts. Some of her favorite music groups were Fleetwood Mac, Janis Joplin, Prince, Lenny Kravitz, The Grateful Dead and Tropidelic.

Tina is survived by two daughters, Nichole Polas and Carly Moore; two sons, Tim Moore, Jr. and Chancellor (Evylette Colon) Moore; two brothers, Gary and Dave Grimm; two sisters, Janis Reedy and Paula Arditi and four grandchildren, Paetyn, Karion, Venice and Santana.

In addition to her parents, Tina was preceded in death by her daughter, Jalinda Moore.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 13, 2023, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Family and friends are encouraged to gather at Irish Bobs on South Avenue after the services.



