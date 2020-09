STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa R. (Crone) Margala passed away on Sunday, September, 20, 2020.

She was born on March 1, 1925.

A Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kirila Funeral Home.

