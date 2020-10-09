Theresa Pesa, Struthers, Ohio

SSTRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon at Christ our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church for Theresa Pesa who passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Masternick Memorial Health Care.

Theresa was born on July 14, 1927, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Carella) Varone.

Theresa worked in the shoe department at Macy’s Department Store.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Church and its Altar & Rosary Guild, the VFW Post 3538 and Club 2162.

Theresa enjoyed going to Mountaineer Casino and other casinos with her husband and friends. She most enjoyed her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Theresa is survived by her children, Carol (Tom) Shannon of Struthers, Marsha Pesa of Boardman and Arthur (Jene) Pesa of Denver, Colorado; her brother, Carl Varone, four grandchildren, Tom (Megan) Shannon, David (Cyrstal) Shannon, Lisa (TJ) Koniowsky and Matt Pesa and eight great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Arthur P. Pesa, he died on January 2, 2017, and two bothers, Rocky and Joe Varone.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.



Entombment will take place in the St. John Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Masternick Memorial Health Care for the care and kindness they gave to Theresa.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects unless if you are staying for the service.

