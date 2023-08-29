LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa J. Basista passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers and on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish/St. John the Baptist Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.