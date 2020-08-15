Theresa Ann Kern, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Ann Kern, 84, passed away on August 12, 2020, after a brief illness.

Theresa was born on March 28, 1936, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Joseph M. and Wilma (Gaj) Fabry.

She was a graduate of South High School.

Theresa was a homemaker for many years, raising five children.

Valuing education, she later attended Youngstown State University and received a BA degree in Social Work. She began a career in Social Work at long term care facilities.

Theresa was a member at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.



Theresa leaves behind to cherish her memory, the love of her life, John Kern, whom she married at St. Stanislaus Church on September 28, 1956. She will be greatly missed by her children, John (Denise) Kern, Jim (Beth) Kern, Judy (Steve Nigriny) Kern, Joyce (Bob) Campati and Janet (Kevin) Vannoy, her grandchildren, John Michael, Victoria, Andrew, Patrick, Matthew, Leah, Stephen, Bobby, and Emily, great-grandchildren, Lydia and Daisy and many nieces and nephews.

She was devoted to the care of her siblings, Joseph Fabry, Bernard Fabry and Mary Rita Martinko, who preceded in her in death.



To Theresa, her family was her pride and joy. Incredibly special, she was loving, kind and supportive. She opened her heart and home to others and became a friend, Mom, and Grandma to many. It was a privilege and honor to love and to be loved by her.

A private service will be held at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Donations in her memory can be made to the West Side Catholic Center, 3135 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44113.

A special thank you to the ICU nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital who cared for our mother with dignity and compassion, especially, Amber and Larry.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Theresa Ann (Fabry) Kern, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: