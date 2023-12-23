STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy R. Murphy, 55, of Struthers, passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the Hospice House in Boardman, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 11, 1968, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, Tammy was the daughter of Joseph and Shirley (Eve) Angelo.

Tammy dedicated over ten years of her life as a manager at the Mocha House in Boardman, where she was a cherished and committed employee.

A social butterfly with a love for home, Tammy enjoyed movie nights, cooking and actively participated in her Bible studies.

In March 2023, Tammy faced a challenging cancer diagnosis with remarkable strength, supported by everyone around her, but accompanied by her sister, Marci, every step of the way. Despite life’s difficulties, Tammy always found light in the darkness, living each day to the fullest.

Tammy’s vibrant eyes and warm smile had the power to light up any room. Known for her kindness, she touched countless lives, leaving a legacy that will be forever cherished.

Survived by her parents, daughters Alissa and Amanda Murphy, son Travis Buzin, sisters Marci Jo Nero and Joleen Staph, as well as grandson Brian A. Sehon, and an expected grandson, Luke Sehon.

Tammy’s memory will endure in the hearts of those she loved.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 29, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers, Ohio.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lowellville.

