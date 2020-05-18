Susan P. Haney, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan P. Haney, 82, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Susan was born on January 12, 1938, in Campbell, daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Rose (Caruso) Colello.

Susan worked as a secretary for Dunkin Lawn Care and the Builders Association.

She was a lifelong area resident.



Susan is survived by her daughter, Roseann Frey of Campbell; a brother, Anthony Colello in Austintown and two grandchildren, Ryan Frey and Hanna Griffin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Joe Colello.



There are no calling hours planned. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 19, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.