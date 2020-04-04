Stephen G. “Lugnut” Bodnar, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen G. (Lugnut) Bodnar, 63, of Struthers, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Stephen was born in Youngstown on November 9, 1956. He was the son of George and Helen (Lisko) Bodnar.

He was a graduate of Struthers High School.

Stephen worked as an installer for Cormell Flooring, Rubino Flooring and Patella Flooring.

Stephen loved riding his motorcycle, fishing with friends and spending time with family, especially his granddaughter.

Stephen is survived by his mother, Helen Bodnar; his daughters, Leanna (Christopher) Glaros and Ellie Bodnar (Jason Wellendorf); his granddaughter, Andrea Glaros and his former wife, Lori Bodnar.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Bodnar and a brother, Michael Bodnar.

There are no calling hours or services planned.

Arrangements are being handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

