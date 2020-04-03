Stephen G. Bodnar, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen G. (Lugnut) Bodnar, 63, of Struthers, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Stephen was born in Youngstown on November 9, 1956, he was the son of George and Helen (Lisko) Bodnar.

He was a graduate of Struthers High School.

Stephen worked as an installer for Cormell Flooring, Rubino Flooring and Patella Flooring.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church.

Stephen loved riding his motorcycle, fishing with friends and spending time with family, especially his granddaughter.

Stephen is survived by his mother, Helen Bodnar; his daughters, Leanna (Christopher) Glaros and Ellie Bodnar and her partner, Jason Wellendorf; his granddaughter, Andrea Glaros and his former wife, Lori Bodnar who was still a very large part of his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Bodnar and a brother, Michael Bodnar.

There are no calling hours or services planned. Stephen selected a cremation funeral.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

