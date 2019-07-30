Sonja Tusek, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Austintown for Sonja Tusek, 89, who passed away on July 29, 2019.

Sonja was born in Youngstown on September 27, 1929, daughter of Lale Grahovac and Natalija Vujadinovich Grahovac.

She was a member of Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, where she was the Choir Director for 17 years, the Circle of Serbian Sisters of Old Holy Trinity, and St. John’s Greek Orthodox Seniors.

She was retired from J&S Aluminum Company where she had been the Head Supervisor for 30 years.

Surviving are a son, Atty. Tim (Cathy) Tusek of Poland; a daughter, Vesna Vukasinovich of Youngstown; an adopted brother, Rev. Radoslav (Barbara) Filipovich; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren and her godchildren, Bill and Alisa Marshall and Nicole, Victoria and Richard Sherb, and Milica Savic. She also leaves special friends to mourn her loss, Tammy McGarry, Earl Gibbs and Ross Kohler.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, George and Milan Grahovac.

Friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2nd at the Church.



In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church , 420 N. Raccoon Rd., Austintown, Ohio 44515 .

Arrangements are being handled by the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.