Sister M. Germaine Staron, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sister M. Germaine Staron, OSU, died at the Ursuline Motherhouse on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was 93.

Gertrude P. Staron was born on May 25, 1926, in Youngstown, the daughter of John A. and Mary C. (Janesko) Staron.

Sister Germaine graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1944. She then attended Heidelberg College in Tiffin for a year prior to joining the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown.



She entered the Ursuline Sisters on September 8, 1945, and was received into the novitiate on August 13, 1946. She made a perpetual profession on August 13, 1951. Sister Germaine earned a BS in Music Education from Youngstown State University in 1954, and a Master of Music Degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1961.

In 58 years of active ministry, Sister Germaine served in music education in a variety of schools including St. Nicholas, Struthers, St. Columba, SS. Cyril & Methodius, and Ursuline High School. She was also an instructor in music at Walsh College in Canton. For many years she also served as the Director of Liturgy for the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown and taught private music lessons in piano, organ, and voice at the Motherhouse.

Her involvement in music extended beyond teaching. She was an active member of the Youngstown Diocesan Liturgical Commission and the Youngstown Music Teachers’ Association. She was also a member of the National Pastoral Musicians’ Association, the International Association of Organ Teachers, and the National Guild of Piano Teachers. In addition, Sister Germaine served as a member of the Diocese of Youngstown Board of Education for one term.

Sister Germaine leaves her Sisters in the Ursuline Community, a sister, Madeline (George) Cubic in North Olmsted, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Raymond Staron, Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. at the Ursuline Motherhouse, 4250 Shields Rd., Canfield. Friends may call prior to the funeral beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the Motherhouse.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.