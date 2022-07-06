YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Murphy, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 30, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born on March 20, 1935, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Geraldine (Beams) Brocious.

Shirley retired from Steel City in Youngstown after 20 years of service.

She enjoyed music in the park, attending the Youngstown Playhouse, movies, big band swing music and Elvis.

She leaves behind her children, Linda (Mike) Tonti, April Askey, Ken and Jackie Askey and EG (Glenn) Lerda; three sisters, Gloria Coman, Mona (Grant) Rouser and Delores Greenwalt; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Lendak; brothers-in-law, David Coman, James Greenwalt and Paul Lendak and her former husbands.

Calling hours will be on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers, followed by a service at 2:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Lake Park Cemetery.

