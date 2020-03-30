Shirley A. Roman, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Roman, 79, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2010, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Shirley was born on June 24, 1940, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Grant and Mary (Pedro) Dinger.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Peter Roman, whom she married on June 12, 1965; her daughter, Kimberley Grybos; two sons, Rick Roman and Peter G. Roman; a brother, Gary Dinger; two sisters, Geraldine Flynn and Marlene Rice and two grandchildren, Zachary and Tyler.

Shirley was a terrific homemaker and did a wonderful job raising her children and later helping with her grandchildren. Some of her favorite activities included being a den leader for her son’s cub scouts and craft making. Shirley adored the outdoors, trimming the shrubbery, caring for her flowers and loved mowing the lawn.

There are no calling hours or services planned. Shirley selected a cremation funeral.

