Sharon A. Korchnak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon A. Korchnak passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Sharon was born July 26, 1945 in Greenville, Texas, daughter of the late Stephen J. and Evelyn L. Korchnak.

Sharon lived the majority of her life in the Washington, D.C. area but always considered Warrenton, Virginia ‘home’ as she was able to live in a place she could have her horses. She briefly lived in Maryland before moving back to Ohio in 2005.

Sharon started out as a typesetter for large firms in Northern Virginia but it was when she began working in the political realm, working for conservative causes that she found her niche. She was Senior Staff for Oliver North’s campaign for U.S. Senate in 1994; Pat Buchanan’s Presidential campaigns in 1996 and 2000 and Tom Tancredo’s presidential campaign in 2008. She also worked for the American Cause from 2012-2018. She also assisted her good friend, Bay Buchanan and was thanked in Bay’s book written in 2012: “I also want to thank my good friend Sharon Korchnak, who was never more than a phone call away. She was always ready to help with research and formatting – and never failed to pass along loads of much-needed encouragement.”

Sharon was a big animal lover, with Quarter Horses and German Shepherds her most favorite. Reagan was her last German Shepherd and stayed by her side almost to the end. Sharon was able to train Reagan to retrieve items based on their names. She continually spoiled her as if she were her child!

Sharon was also a very accomplished artist and we believe she missed her calling. She did mostly pencil drawings but the accuracy was amazing and we are so blessed to have some of those drawings she did. Additionally, she has always had a huge appreciation of traditional country music and went to many Randy Travis concerts in past years.

Sharon loved to laugh, had a wonderful sense of humor and possessed the warmest of hearts. She will always be remembered for her endless willingness to do anything for a friend.

Sharon is survived by her sister, Cheryl L. Coleman of Nashville, Tennessee; brother, Michael Korchnak of Columbiana; niece, Dee Franke of Boardman; great-niece, Leah Franke and great-nephew, Noah Franke.



There are no calling hours planned.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.