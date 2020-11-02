Sergio Rivera, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sergio Rivera, 36, passed to eternal life with the Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Sergio was born on May 8, 1984, to Rudy Rivera and Aida Morales.

He worked at the Tippecanoe Country Club in Youngstown.

Sergio was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 2003 and had attended Youngstown State University. He went on to Choffin Career Center to become a machinist.

He was very athletic, playing baseball, boxing and bowling. Sergio spent a lot of time with his daughters, especially attending their school and sports functions. He made people laugh with his great sense of humor. Sergio was a very loving person and would help anyone. When Sergio passed, his heart was donated through Lifebanc, to give another person the ability to live and enjoy life as he did.



Sergio is survived by his parents; his Grandma Pola, who raised him; his Grandma Chila; two daughters, Nevaeh and London Rose and their mother, Candace Nuby; a half-brother, Denny Rivera; several aunts, uncles and cousins and his favorite aunt, Maria; as well as his loving pet cat, Blue.

Sergio was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Leoncio Morales and Alberto Rivera.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from Noon – 1: 00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

Burial will be in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.



Monetary donations can be made directly to the family.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, the funeral home will only allow a small number of people to visit at one time. Once you have visited with the family you will be asked to not linger and exit so the funeral home so others may attend. All social distancing rules will apply.

