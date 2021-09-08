Sarah L. Medvec, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah L. Medvec died on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Sarah was born on June 7, 1982 in Youngstown to Robert and Deborah (Evans) Clark.

Sarah was a former manager at Casal’s de’ Spa & Salon in Canfield.

Sarah enjoyed listening to music and loved spending time with her friends and family. She most enjoyed spending time with her children, they were her life.

Sarah is survived by her husband, Daniel Medvec whom she married on August 30, 2013, her parents, Robert and Deborah Clark, three children, Benjamin and Giana Hogue and Olivia Medvec, three brothers, Robert Clark, Jr. and Josh and Bill Hammer, one sister, Charity Clark and her mother in law, Diane Medvec.

On Friday, September 10, 2021, family and friends are asked to join together to celebrate Sarah’s life from 5:00 – 7:00 .p.m at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.