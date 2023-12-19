STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with much deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, Sam Tirabassi on Monday, December 18, 2023, at Hospice House in Youngstown. He passed away peacefully and into the precious arms of Jesus with his loving family at his side.

Sam was a lifelong resident of Struthers, and parishioner at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.

He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He fought the rigorous battles on the high ridge in North Korea and on the mountain called Sandbag Castle. The weather was torturously cold and freezing frostbite and loss of limbs was common. He also received military honors for his service.

He worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company in Campbell for 30 years. He worked in the Coupling Shop Seamless Plant where he was a checker and weigher. He also worked for Youngstown News and Beverage for a long time.

He treasured and loved his family beyond measure and was such a good and loving husband, father, and loving papa. His heart was huge and filled with love, compassion, generosity, and kindness. He truly is what and how God had intended for a godly and loving father to be. He was always there for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His family being the center of his life was his first priority and he provided, protected, natured, and would do anything for them. His qualities were exceptional and set an example for us and others to follow. His faith was constant and his relationship with our Lord was so strong and dedicated. Our father had taught this to us at a very early age to always keep God first. We are blessed to be his children and to have him for our father.

He enjoyed music and could be caught singing along. His favorite song was “Brown Eyed Girl”, which he dedicated to our mother for her beautiful and mesmerizing blue eyes. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He enjoyed a good game of 500, and a delicious pizza, and was an avid Browns and Indians fan.

He married the love of his life, the former Florence Peachock in 1951, at Sacred Heart Church in Youngstown. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage and seven children together until his wife’s passing in 2013.

Sam is survived by his children, Anthony (Shawn) Tirabassi, in New Middletown, in which he made his home, Paula (Cameron) Croxten, in Struthers, Lillian (Bob) Allen in Struthers, where Sam had previously lived, Diane (Dominic) Lippillo, of Struthers, he also has 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, his son in law, Michael Ondo, along with a brother, Anthony (Bonnie) Tirabassi in California.

In addition to his wife Florence, he was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Carmella Tirabassi, an infant baby, Victoria, two daughters, Angela Ondo and Patricia Tirabassi, his son, Samuel Tirabassi, his grandson, Samuel (Sammy) Tirabassi, Jr., and a brother, Mario Tirabassi.

We would like to give our appreciation to the very caring nurses and doctors at the Hospice House for their good and loving care of our father.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Sam will be laid to rest next to his wife Florence in Lake Park Cemetery.

