YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Marie Cummings-Waters, 65, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, peacefully in the presence of her family in the caring facility of Windsor House, Parkside.

Brought to our hearts July 12, 1956, in Youngstown, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Sally (Welsh) Cummings.

Sally attended Ursuline High School and was a proud dance line member and even went on to teach dance.

Passionate of her heritage she celebrated being Irish and incorporated language, dance and traditions into her life. She enjoyed reading, tending to her plants and singing her favorite songs. She thrived on the love that was around her from family and pets.

Sally was a proud mother of five children, Bridgette (Alan) Donatelli, Rory (Laura) Cummings, Gwendolyn (Pat) Blakeman, John Sexton and Caitlin Sexton, all of Youngstown; two brothers, James and Terrance Cummings and a sister, Lorraine Herdman. She was a happy grandma to Shakira, Astrid, Markita, Mia, Alana, DeAngel and Leah.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by husbands, John E. Sexton, Sr. and James Waters; her siblings, Richard, Arlene and Robert and her brother in law, Joseph Herdman.

We had the pleasure to learn from her strength, forgiveness, love and hope. She taught us patience, kindness and most importantly to be true to our hearts. She will be loved, she will be missed and she will always be celebrated.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. at St. Columba Cathedral, followed by a memorial service at 2:30 p.m.

In place of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Windsor House, Parkside and Tradition Hospice, to help spread the act of kindness to others in need.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.