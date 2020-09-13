Sage Medvec, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With deepest sorrow, we announce that Sage Medvec, age 27, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Monday, August 31, 2020 while at home in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Sage, born September 14, 1992, was the first son of Connie, the first grandchild to Ken and Jane and nephew to Karie and Mat, Brian and Angie and Kelly and Tom.

He was the center of attention and the best buddy. He was showered with love and affection. He was thrilled when his brothers, Jacob and Trey, were born and always wanted to help his mom with the boys. As he grew, he was an excellent big brother and doting cousin to Clay, Kylie, Mya, Sophia, Caleb, Ella and Caden.

Sage grew up in Poland, Ohio and graduated in 2011 from Poland Seminary High School, where he had a great group of friends and made lasting memories. He grew up during the time of 9/11, wars, hurricanes, video games, iPhones, streaming music, social media, the great recession, a down job market and the opioid crisis.

After high school, Sage struggled to find his footing and moved around with friends and family. After much love and support, in 2017, Sage began a journey of growth and success. He moved to Jensen Beach, Florida and began a road to recovery. As the years progressed family members and friends were delighted to have the bright-eyed boy back. Sage experienced periods of sobriety and periods of setbacks. As Sage worked through his challenges, it was wonderful to see him gainfully employed as a plumber, wonderful to see him planning for his future, wonderful to see him financially independent and enjoying life – camping, concerts, the beach, spending time with friends.

Sage settled into life in Jensen Beach, establishing his professional career while making many new friends and connections. Sage (like his mother) was an animal lover and after getting his first apartment, Sage added a puppy, Luna, to keep him company.

Sage had a zest for life and enjoyed exploring Florida. Since Sage’s death, friends, family members, and co-workers have written about how special he was and how fortunate they were to have known him. Everyone who met Sage recalls his infectious smile, generous spirit, contagious laugh and amazing hugs. Sage had so much charm, so much capacity to bring happiness to others and light up any room with his presence. He was a true friend to his friends – ready and willing at a moment’s notice to support a friend in need. Sage shined brightest when he was around children and had a wonderful gift for making children smile. He was Uncle Sage to many of his friends’ children. He was love and will be missed by many.

Sage’s family extends their heartfelt thanks to the friends and family who have reached out, shared pictures, memories and stories.

A private burial was held at Kirila Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio.

Friends and family will be holding a memorial candle and lantern service in the Poland High School parking lot on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Those who may wish to support Sage’s memorial fund may contribute online at https://gf.me/u/yvzbng.

In place of flowers, donations to the family can be mailed to the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

