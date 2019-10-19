Ryan W. Spatholt, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan Spatholt passed away on October 18, 2019.

He was born on January 18, 1988.

He leaves his beloved mother, Monica (Livesay) Spatholt, who was his strength, his father, Bill Spatholt, his brother, Dylan, his young daughter who was his heart, Gia, his special little girl, Selah and his Uncle Greg who was his support during his father’s recent tragedy, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

It is impossible to capture a person in an obituary. The Ryan we knew was kind and caring. His family meant everything to him. He fought fearlessly for those he loved. On the lighter side, he enjoyed going to Cavs games, he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State fan.

Ryan was a 2006 graduate of Struthers High School and worked as an independent Regional Sales Contractor for Voortmans Inc. When dining out he always chose sushi, his favorite dish.

Ryan struggled with his addiction for years. His relapse brought him to places of incredible darkness. Ryan thought he had it under control but in the last few months, the pressures of the world overpowered him. He lost his hard-fought battle with addiction. We pray that you are now at peace, Ryan. Our hearts are broken and you will leave a void that can never be filled.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen Livesay and Millard Livesay, and great grandparents, Wesley and Lillian Drake.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 11:30 am at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., officiated by Pastor James Berkebile.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Step Recovery in Warren Ohio, in Ryan’s name.



Those who are struggling as Ryan was, please seek the help you need. Do not be ashamed and never lose hope.