Ruth I. (Vrabel) Komara, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Irene Komara passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020, peacefully at home with her family in Florida.

She was born on November 5, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio to Peter and Anna (Shirilla) Vrabel.

Ruth attended Campbell Memorial High School and at times spent Spring semesters working on her parent’s farm in New Middletown. She often boasted of driving a farm tractor at the age of 12.

Ruthie met her husband, Steve dancing at Idora Park and they married on October 2, 1949.

Throughout the years as Steve’s jewelry business and their family grew, Ruth focused on raising their seven children. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed doing home decorating projects.

Ruth and Steve were actively involved in Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Struthers. Later, they became members of Holy Family Catholic Church when they moved to Poland. She and Steve spent much time traveling, especially in Florida.

During her later years, Ruthie met Leonard Svetlak. They enjoyed spending time together with family and friends until Leonard’s passing in February 2018. Ruthie loved to travel, go out to dinner, shop and enjoyed Sunday boat rides in Florida with her family. Ruthie had a lighthearted nature and a genuine laugh. With the twinkle in her eyes and the sparkle from her jewelry, everywhere Ruthie went, she left behind a little sparkle.

Ruth is survived by Robert (Marlene) of Canfield, Ohio; Sandra (Richard) Candela of Dublin, Ohio; Patricia (William) Kochenour of Palm Harbor, Florida; Stephen (Lisa) of Palm Harbor, Florida; Thomas (Susan) of Poland, Ohio; Carol Catley of Powell, Ohio; Kimberly of Palm Harbor, Florida; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents Peter and Anna, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Stephen; sister, Jean Rigney; daughter-in-law, Marlene Komara and grandson, Brett Candela.

Ruth will be laid to rest next to her husband Stephen J. Komara at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Being a celebratory family, we hope to plan a commemoration of Ruth’s life once COVID-19 restrictions have passed.

Arrangements are being handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

Contributions in Ruth’s name would be greatly appreciated made to the following organizations:

Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33760, Hospice of the Valley or Our Lady of Divine Providence House of Prayer, Clearwater, Florida.

