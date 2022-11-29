STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. “Marty” Maizel, 89, of Struthers, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home with her family at her side.

Rose was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on July 6, 1933, the daughter of the late Earl and Rose (Wessel) McCammon.

Rose was a member of Christ our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.

Over the years, Rose worked at Photogenic Machine shop as a tester; cooked for 17 years at Tangiers Restaurant and Pizza Shop and was a clerk for Youngstown City School Credit Union.

Rose enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially during the holidays, her favorite time of the year. She liked crocheting, doing crossword puzzles, shopping and traveling. Her home was open to everyone, family and friends were always welcome.

Rose is survived by her four daughters, MaryAnn (Ernie) Valley, Darlene Gregorace, with whom she made her home, Jackie (Mike) Pollo and Sandy (Ron) Kolbrich; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Maizel, whom she married on November 16, 1957; he died on June 10, 1997; three sisters, Hazel McMillin, Fran Coan and Dorothy Wescott; four brothers, Earl, Gene, Don and Jack McCammon and her son-in-law, Joe Gregorace.

A private visitation and service were held at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers.

Rose was laid to rest in Lake Park Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and all of their staff that took care of Rose at her home for their kindness and care, it was a blessing.

In place of flowers, the family has asked that donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.

